Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,466 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

