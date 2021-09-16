Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,227 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $16,463,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $132.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

