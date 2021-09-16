Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,544 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

YETI stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

