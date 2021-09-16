Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $174.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.49. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.