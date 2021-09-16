Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,367,600 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 7,550,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:EESO traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,795. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Enzyme Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

