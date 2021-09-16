Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,367,600 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 7,550,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:EESO traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,795. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Enzyme Environmental Solutions Company Profile
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.