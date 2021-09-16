EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $74.32. 180,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,328. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

