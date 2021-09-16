Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several brokerages have commented on EOSE. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 417,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 330,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,795 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.