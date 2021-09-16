Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Research analysts at Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $702.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 330,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.