EOSDT Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $799.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00176115 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.63 or 0.07439955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.33 or 1.00138606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00857777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

