EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $567.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $623.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $591.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.33. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.