Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.20. Epizyme shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 3,371 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $539.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Epizyme by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Epizyme by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

