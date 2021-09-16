Equal Market Capitalization Hits $641,638.35 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Equal has a market cap of $641,638.35 and approximately $13,345.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00144364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.63 or 0.00833432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047862 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

