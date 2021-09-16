Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $848.10. 5,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,286. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 221.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $832.77 and a 200 day moving average of $761.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

