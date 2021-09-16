Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.09. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 24,450 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 49.3% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

