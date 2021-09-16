Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.73.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lifted their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Equitable stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $6,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

