Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $59.07 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,954.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 189,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.