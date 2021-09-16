Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after buying an additional 449,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $54,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

