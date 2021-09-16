Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.87.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EBKDY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

