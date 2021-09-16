Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.
