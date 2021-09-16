ESBC (ESBC) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. ESBC has a market cap of $1.11 million and $58,477.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,237,220 coins and its circulating supply is 29,957,886 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

