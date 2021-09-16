ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $78.19

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.19 and last traded at $78.47, with a volume of 65789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.