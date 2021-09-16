ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ESPIQ traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 106,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. ESP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
ESP Resources Company Profile
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for ESP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.