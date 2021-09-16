ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ESPIQ traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 106,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. ESP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

