ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 92,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 92,605 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 188,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 62,250 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 96,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.