Ether Zero Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $275,994.35 and $19,312.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.95 or 0.07486733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00121473 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,142,262 coins and its circulating supply is 186,112,850 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars.

