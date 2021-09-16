EtherGem (EGEM) Hits One Day Volume of $1,671.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $276,838.63 and approximately $1,671.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00840500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00047641 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

