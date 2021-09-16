Etherparty (FUEL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43,361.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $747,694.01 and $43,361.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00803275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.