Ethverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $650,596.96 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $650,596.96 and $53,041.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,051,186 coins and its circulating supply is 7,961,013 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

