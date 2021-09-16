EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. EUNO has a market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $8,829.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.17 or 0.00891254 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,316,361,062 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

