Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.85

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.85 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 35.60 ($0.47). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 33,698,948 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £815.48 million and a P/E ratio of -290.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

