Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $151.96

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.96 and last traded at $148.50, with a volume of 227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.