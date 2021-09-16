European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading 4.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. European Wax Center traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.48. 387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 340,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

