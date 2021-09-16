Evedo One Day Volume Tops $1.80 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00142249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00800408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047063 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

