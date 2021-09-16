EvenCoin Market Cap Reaches $60,143.57 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,143.57 and $192,033.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.00759644 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001498 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.75 or 0.01222110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

