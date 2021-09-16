EventChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,631.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $467,586.99 and approximately $28,631.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EventChain has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

