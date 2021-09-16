Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $159.35 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,093.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,748 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.