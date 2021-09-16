Everest (ID) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $39.00 million and approximately $246,018.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00122992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00176192 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.02 or 0.07512715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,549.06 or 1.00005806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.88 or 0.00874693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.