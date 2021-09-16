Everex Trading Up 3.3% This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $12.92 million and $379,200.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everex has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00141033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00805357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046677 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.