Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

EVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after acquiring an additional 157,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Everi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

