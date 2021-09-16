Everipedia Hits One Day Volume of $7.11 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $165.58 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00121617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00176423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.84 or 0.07455201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.46 or 0.99662506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00858457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,388,645 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

