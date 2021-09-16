EvidenZ 24-Hour Volume Hits $159,077.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $159,077.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00141021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00801132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046047 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175,698 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.