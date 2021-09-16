Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post $4.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $6.15 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,575%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVFM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.33. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

