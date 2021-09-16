Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

FRA EVK opened at €27.65 ($32.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.20. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

