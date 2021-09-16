eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,192,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,695,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in eXp World by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in eXp World by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 27,988 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

