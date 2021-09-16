eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,781,200.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,781,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,629,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 529,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,911,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

