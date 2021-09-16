Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,182. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 747,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $122,403,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 895,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $146,542,000 after buying an additional 358,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.52. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

