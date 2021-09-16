Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.54

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 47920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

