Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,762.50 ($36.09).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno bought 671 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52).

EXPN stock traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,347 ($43.73). The company had a trading volume of 901,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,160.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,827.87. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94). The company has a market capitalization of £30.87 billion and a PE ratio of 53.18.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

