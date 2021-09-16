Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Up 132.3% in August

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXXA opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Exxe Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

