Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,686 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.61. 486,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,248,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $235.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

