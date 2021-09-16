Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $141,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $953,475,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

Shares of FB traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $370.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.